Randeep Hooda start dubbing for ‘Jaat’

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for his work in ‘Sarbjit’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Extraction’, ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Highway’, has started dubbing for his upcoming project ‘Jaat’ on Wednesday.

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, and promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience. The action choreography is done by Anal Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, who deliver a visual feast of exhilarating combat.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S composing the soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography. The film sets the stage for a top-tier production, crafted with precision and passion. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 10, 2025.

Earlier last year, Randeep made his directorial debut with the historical biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ based on the Indian freedom fighter and politician VD Savarkar

Prior to its release, Randeep said that method acting is often an abused term in the Hindi film industry.

The actor appeared on the ‘Beer Biceps’ podcast, and said, “Method acting term has been given a different colour altogether. Actors ke chochle doosre log jhelein, use method acting ka naam diya jata hai (method acting has been made a means to tolerate the tantrums of actors, it has got to that point)”.

He added, “Actors often say, ‘I won’t do this, I won’t do that. I won’t talk to the artiste with whom I’m about to engage in a fight sequence for the film”.

