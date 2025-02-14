Randeep Hooda sealed his love with a kiss for wife Lin Laishram on Valentine’s Day

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) This Valentine’s Day, Randeep Hooda and his wife, Lin Laishram, shared a beautiful moment as they celebrated the occasion with a sweet kiss.

In a heartfelt post, the actor expressed his love for Lin. The couple visited the iconic love lock bridge, a popular romantic spot where couples participate in a beautiful tradition. As part of the ritual, Randeep and Lin wrote their names on a lock, sealed it on the bridge, and then threw the key into the water. The Kick actor took to his Instagram handle to share glimpses of it and captioned it, “Love locked forever Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful wife.”

In one of the mushy clicks, the couple is seen sharing a passionate kiss.

On February 3, Hooda shared a peek into their romantic getaway in Budapest. The couple was seen enjoying the breathtaking views of Budapest, taking in the beauty of the Hungarian capital while sharing tender moments together. Lin posted a series of snapshots on her Instagram stories, including a sweet collage of their special moments. Alongside the collage image, she wrote, “Night out with hubz.” She also tagged the actor in the post.

Randeep too reposted the image on his gram stories. Laishram also posted a picture of them enjoying tacos.

For the unversed, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony held in Imphal, Manipur. The couple exchanged vows according to Meitei traditions, surrounded by close friends and family. They also shared photos from their wedding on social media, offering fans a glimpse into their special day.

On December 12, the newlyweds hosted a glamorous reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a host of celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

