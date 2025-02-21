Randeep Hooda reminisces as ‘Highway’ turns 11: A classic tale of pure love doomed by class divide

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Imtiaz Ali’s highly-acclaimed road drama "Highway" has completed 11 years of release. Commemorating the occasion, Randeep Hooda looked back at the film with immense nostalgia and gratitude.

Marking the anniversary of "Highway", Randeep Hooda reflected on the film’s deep emotional impact and why it continues to hold a special place in his heart. He shared, “Highway is such a classic because it’s a journey and that too of love. A pure love that is doomed by the class divide in our country. It’s just not acceptable in our society. Though Veera being innocent about it wants it, Mahabir knowing the reality resists, only to finally give in and pay the price with his life. Highway is a movie where “Living the part” started to take some tangible shape for me. I’m really grateful to Imtiaz for letting that happen to me. It did spill over to my life as well at that time and maybe Mahabir still lingers within me."

Randeep Hooda added, "It was a very depressing and bitter state of mind. In those days I lived it more off-camera than what was captured. Over the years I’m still learning to have more translate on camera and have less affliction of that in one’s real life.”

Both Randeep Hooda and Alia Bhatt received a lot of appreciation for their power-packed performances in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial.

The movie tells the story of a girl who discovers freedom after being kidnapped before her wedding.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Highway" reached the cinema halls on February 21, 2014.

Up next, Randeep Hooda is presently working on "Jaat". Helmed by Gopichand Malineni, the project also stars Sunny Deol, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles, along with others. The action choreography for the drama has been performed by Anal Arasu, along with Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

