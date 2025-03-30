Ranchi's Sirmatoli turns into fortress amid tribal agitation over flyover ramp

Ranchi, March 30 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the construction of a flyover ramp near the Sarna Sthal, a sacred site for tribals in Sirmatoli, Ranchi, has deepened. Thousands of tribals on Sunday gathered at the site demanding the complete removal of the ramp, which they claim infringes upon their religious space and traditions.

With protests intensifying, authorities have deployed a heavy contingent of police and security forces. The entire area has been barricaded, effectively turning it into a security fortress.

The dispute has been simmering for weeks. A massive protest was witnessed on March 22 when a complete shutdown of Ranchi was observed. The protesters argue that the ramp, part of an under-construction flyover, obstructs access to the Sarna Sthal and diminishes the space required for major religious gatherings.

Sirmatoli houses Ranchi’s largest Sarna Sthal, a site of immense cultural and spiritual importance for tribals. Every year, grand processions from Ranchi and surrounding areas culminate here during Sarhul, the community’s biggest festival. This year, Sarhul falls on April 1, making the dispute even more sensitive.

Tribal organisations claim that the flyover ramp, built very close to the sacred site, will disrupt religious rituals, including the massive processions that gather here during Sarhul. They argue that it is not just an issue of encroachment but a direct attack on their faith and heritage.

In response to the growing agitation, the district administration took partial corrective action by deciding to shorten the ramp. A significant portion was demolished, and debris removal is still ongoing as of Sunday. However, this action has failed to pacify the protesters.

Slogans demanding the demolition of the entire structure continue to echo through the streets. Some protesters have warned that if the administration does not take further action, they will dismantle the ramp themselves.

Given the rising tensions, Sirmatoli Chowk has been turned into a high-security zone, with Ranchi DIG-cum-SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha, City SP Rajkumar, SDM Utkarsh Kumar, and officers from various police stations mobilised in the area.

The protest is being spearheaded by tribal organisations under the banner of ‘Sirmatoli Bachao Morcha.’ Last week, these groups staged a dramatic demonstration in Ranchi, carrying out a symbolic funeral procession of all tribal MLAs and ministers, including the Chief Minister, accusing them of failing to protect their religious rights.

