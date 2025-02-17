Ramesh Taurani partners with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari to create impactful stories

Mumbai, Feb 17 (IANS) In an exciting move, Ramesh Taurani has partnered with filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari of Earthsky Pictures to create engaging content.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Tips Films Ltd's journey, with the goal of creating exceptional cinematic experiences that will engage audiences across India. Speaking about the same, Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films Ltd. shared, “We are delighted to partner with Ashwiny and Nitesh, two of the most respected and innovative filmmakers in our industry. Their unique storytelling styles and passion for cinema align perfectly with our vision at Tips, and we are confident that this collaboration will result in films that leave a lasting impact. We look forward to working with Ashwiny and Nitesh to bring exceptional films to the big screen.”

Ashwiny added, “Collaborating with Tips Films and Ramesh Taurani ji is a learning and evolving journey to create insightful content. I have immense respect for Ramesh Ji's decades of experience in the film business, and his encouraging and positive conversation with creators has always made a deep impact on me. We look forward to bringing impactful stories to the screen.”

Talking about working with Ramesh, the 'Dangal' director mentioned, “I have always admired Ramesh Ji’s work ethic, his body of cinema and evolving approach to storytelling is truly inspiring. I am thrilled to see Earthsky Pictures and Tips Films come together and truly believe this partnership will pave the way for engaging and insightful content.”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made her debut as director in 2016 with the comedy-drama "Nil Battey Sannata." She is known for helming movies like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Panga,” “Ghar ki Murgi,” and “Break-Point," among others.

On the other hand, Nitesh Tiwari is known for directing films, “Bhoothnath Returns”, “Dangal,” “Chhichhore,” and “Bawaal.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.