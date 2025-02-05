'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' screened for 1,600 BMC school students in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) "Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama" has been very well received by the audience. Recently, Geek Pictures, the production company behind the Indian language versions of the film decided to host special screenings at Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai for 1,600 BMC school students on 5th and 6th February.

The initiative has been taken as an attempt to introduce school children to Valmiki's mythological tale of Ramayana. The screening that took place on February 5th was graced by Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. Additionally, Arjun Aggarwal, the founder of Geek Pictures India, was also present at the screening to interact with the students.

Talking about the screening, Arjun Aggarwal said, “It was truly heartwarming to see the students of BMC schools experience the screening of Ramayana. This epic is not just a story; it’s a foundational pillar of our culture, values, and history. Introducing India’s youth to Ramayana in an engaging way helps instill timeless lessons of dharma, courage, and righteousness. It’s a privilege to be part of this initiative, ensuring that the next generation connects with our incredible heritage.”

Financed under the banner of Nippon Ramayana Films, the key crew members of the drama include Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan. The music for the film was composed by the legendary Vanraj Bhatia.

"Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama" is the brainchild of the late Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako, who was drawn to the mythological saga during one of his visits to India.

The film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involves over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells.

"Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama" got a theatrical release in India for the first time in 4K on 24th January, 2025. Up next, the movie is set to be screened at the prestigious Indian Parliament on 15th February, 2025.

