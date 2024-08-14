Ram Lalla sculptor Arun Yogiraj, family members denied US visa

Mysuru, Aug 14 (IANS) The U.S. Consulate in Chennai has denied visa to well-known sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka's Mysuru. Yogiraj gained widespread attention and applause for sculpting Ram Lalla idol for the newly-constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

It has been learned that Yogiraj's family members were also denied visa.

Yogiraj had applied for a visa to travel to the US to participate in a felicitation programme organised by the Akka Foundation and also to attend various other programmes at different locations.

He had planned a 20-day trip to the US.

The US Embassy officials, however, did not provide any specific reason for the visa refusal. They just submitted that Yogiraj had not fulfilled the necessary formalities.

Speaking to the media, Yogiraj said that he was invited to the convention organised by the Akka Foundation in the US as the Chief Guest.

"I had submitted the invitation card and other documents as required. Our family traveled to Chennai to obtain the visa as per the appointment fixed there. The authorities at the US Consulate asked some questions and later informed us that the visa was denied to me and my family," he said.

"They asked general questions and indicated that I had not met their requirements. I never imagined that obtaining a visa to visit the US would be so difficult. My children were excited because I had promised to take them along on this trip. They were disappointed, and I had to console them by promising another trip.

"I will not apply for the visa again this year... I will consider it next year. Had I received the visa, I would have had the opportunity to experience the art and architecture of the US and meet many artists. Personally, I am not too disappointed by this development," he concluded.

After the idol sculpted by him was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly-built Ram temple, the Karnataka-based sculptor had said that he considers himself the "luckiest person" on Earth.

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the Earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, my family members and Lord Ram has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world," he had said.

Yogiraj, one of the most sought-after sculptors in the country, comes from a family with a rich legacy of the craft as his father and grandfather were also renowned sculptors.

After completing his MBA, Yogiraj worked in a private company for a while but wanted to follow his ancestors' legacy.

Since 2008, he has been creating statues and gaining nationwide recognition.

