Rakul Preet Singh stresses dressing appropriately in temples amid new guidelines across India

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Amidst the implementation of new guidelines in temples, actress Rakul Preet Singh has stressed the significance of dressing respectfully when visiting sacred places.

With a focus on mindful fashion choices, Rakul encourages people to be conscious of their attire, ensuring it aligns with the decorum expected at such spiritual sites. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress shared her thoughts on the importance of dressing appropriately for every occasion, especially in the public eye. Rakul emphasized the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and how it extends to one's fashion choices.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing edition of the Lakme Fashion Week, Rakul told IANS, “Anything you do in the public eye as a public figure, you have to take actions with responsibility, I feel. And in fashion, I always believe in dressing according to the occasion. If you're going to a temple, dress accordingly; if you're going to the gym, wear appropriate clothes; or if you're going out for dinner, you will dress accordingly. For me, I'm someone who believes in dressing for the occasion, dressing right, and enjoying your fashion within that boundary.”

In January of this year, Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai introduced a dress code for devotees, prohibiting short skirts and revealing attire. The notice issued by the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust (SGTT) stated that devotees are required to wear respectable clothing, with a preference for traditional Indian attire. In a statement, the SSGTT said, “Devotees wearing trousers with cuts or torn fabric, short skirts, or clothing that exposes body parts will not be permitted inside the temple.”

In many temples, especially in South India, dress codes are enforced to uphold the sanctity and respect of the holy space. These guidelines typically call for modest, full-coverage clothing and often encourage the wearing of traditional Indian attire.

