Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani celebrate 1 year of marital bliss

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are celebrating 1 year of marital bliss. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the lovebirds took to their IG and dropped a video compilation of their precious moments together.

The clip opens with the words, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun", and goes on to show adorable snippets of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's time together.

"One year, countless memories and a lifetime to go", they penned in the caption.

Her 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' co-star Bhumi Pednekar reacted, "Love you both."

Despite being neighbors for some time, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani came close during the lockdown. A series of chance encounters led to their connection becoming stronger. On Rakul Rakul Preet’s birthday in 2021, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. After that, these two were frequently seen together in public. They finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in Goa.

In the meantime, Rakul Preet Singh posted a mushy picture on social media on Valentine’s Day to wish her husband Jackky Bhagnani. The diva took to her Instagram stories and shared the lovey-dovey picture with her hubby. The photograph features the actress giving a sweet peck on the cheek of her “forever Valentine”.

She captioned the post, “Happpppy valentines to my forever valentine. I love youuuu”.

Work-wise, Rakul Preet Singh's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar released in the cinema halls this Friday on February 21.

Up next, she will be a part of the much-awaited sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the film, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the sequel.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to release on 14th November 2025.

