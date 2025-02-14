Rakul plants sweet peck on her 'forever Valentine' Jackky Bhagnani's cheek

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a mushy picture on social media on Valentine’s Day to wish her husband Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared the loved-up picture. In the image, the actress was seen giving a sweet peck on the cheek of her “forever Valentine”.

She wrote: “Happpppy valentines to my forever valentine. I love youuuu”

The two's relationship became public in 2021. They tied the knot in February, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in Goa.

Rakul recently talked about how the comfort zone can be an enemy. She believes stepping out of it and doing hard things leads to growth.

Rakul took to her Instagram, where she posted a quote, which read: “Comfort Zone Is Your Enemy… "A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there." - Unknown... One of the biggest reasons people are lazy and always want to do everything tomorrow is because they are too comfortable with their lives. They don't want to change the way things are going. Doing the things that you're always doing is easy, but it doesn't lead to the growth that you want.

“Growth demands that you step out of your comfort zone and do the hard things. It's easy to watch.”

She captioned it as: “It is what it is.”

Rakul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” and had recently shared that her character Antara in the movie is a very headstrong girl and someone who has a lot of self-love as well.

The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Apart from “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, the actress, who is married to producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has “De De Pyaar De 2” and “Ameeri”. While De De Pyaar De 2 brings back the charm of the hit rom-com, Ameeri promises a fresh and intriguing narrative.

