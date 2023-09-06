Rakesh Roshan celebrates 74th birthday along with 50 years of friendship with Jeetendra

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Director Rakesh Roshan is celebrating his 74th birthday, while also hitting it up and celebrating 50 years of his very long standing friendship with his friends Jeetendra and Prem Chopra among others in a very warm fashion.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker posted a video being celebrated in the company of his close friends, as well as his brother Rajesh Roshan, all wishing him a happy birthday.

Captioning the post, he wrote: “Celebrating 50yrs friendship (very rare) thank you Jeetu & friends for bringing in my birthday. Gratitude.”

The group did an original and inventive take on the classic Hindi song; ‘Tum Jeeoo Hazaaron Saal’ from the 1959 film ‘Sujata’, before transitioning to ‘Happy Birthday’, laughing and celebrating, after which the ‘Krrish’ director proceeded to cut the cake.

Netizens also wished the director a fond birthday from across the board, wishing him a long life while also praising the close bond he has with his lifelong friends, and just how merry they were during celebrations.

Celebrities also wished the ‘Khudgarz’ director on his birthday.

Actor Anupam Kher wrote: “Happy Birthday ji. Love c and prayers always”

Popular TV actor, Rohit Bose Roy wrote: “How sweet is this (heart emojis) happy birthday Guddu ji.”

Many fans on X (formerly called Twitter) asked the director-producer if he will be releasing ‘Krrish 4’, and urged him to do so, though Rakesh Roshan on his part remained silent.

Earlier, the filmmaker’s advance birthday was celebrated with full joy and passion by his staff at his outhouse.

The director had already confirmed that there will be a ‘Krrish 4’ which is already in pre-production phase, though the exact date for the release or its cast is completely unknown.

