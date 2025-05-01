Rakesh Roshan calls grandson Hridhaan his ‘superstar’ in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to social media to shower birthday love on his grandson Hridhaan with a heartfelt post.

The veteran director lovingly referred to him as his "superstar." The proud grandfather shared his admiration for Hridhaan, expressing his deep affection and joy in watching him grow. On Thursday, Rakesh took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of the birthday boy where he is seen striking a happy pose for the camera. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Hey Rid my super star, happy birthday keep being awesome-best is yet to come. Lots of love.”

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's younger son, Hridhaan, turned 17 this year in March, and his mother, Sussanne Khan, made sure to make the occasion even more memorable. Sussanne shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, showcasing a collection of special moments and photos of Hridhaan.

For the caption, the proud mom wrote, “Happy Happiest 17 Th Birthday to my Sky full of Ridz… you are my greatest gift of life.. my creative Genius.. sometimes i can’t imagine what I did to deserve you as my Son.. continue to keep that soul of yours intact with great pride and passion coz there is no one like you.. and I truly know that .. so so proud to be called your mama… p.s I will celebrate you everyday.”

On March 29, Hrithik Roshan wrote a heartfelt birthday message for his elder son, Hrehaan. Sharing a photo of him, the 'War' actor expressed his admiration with a touching tribute, calling him “the most interesting soul” he has ever met.

An excerpt from his caption read, “I love you not because you are so amazing , which you are by the way in every way Ray, But I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you.”

For the unversed, Hrithik and Sussanne welcomed their elder son, Hrehaan, in 2006. The former couple also has a younger son, Hridhaan Roshan, who was born in 2008.

