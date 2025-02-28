Rajsamand beneficiaries of PMAY express gratitude as dreams of 'Pucca Homes' become reality

Rajsamand (Rajasthan), Feb 28 (IANS) For many residents of Rajasthan's Rajsamand, the dream of owning a pucca (permanent) house seemed out of reach for years. However, the introduction of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in 2015 has transformed this dream into reality, offering a glimmer of hope to many families who had long struggled with makeshift houses.

The PMAY, which initially aimed to provide housing for all by 2022, has evolved significantly over the years, allowing beneficiaries to build their own homes on land they already owned.

With a grant of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, the scheme has provided both financial assistance and the emotional boost needed to take the first step towards constructing a permanent home.

For the people of Rajsamand, this scheme has proved to be a game-changer. While the Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy may seem small in the larger context of home construction, it has provided the critical push for many families to begin building their houses.

Beneficiaries, who once struggled with inadequate shelter, are now expressing heartfelt gratitude for the assistance they’ve received.

Talking to IANS, Ganesh Lal Suthar, a beneficiary of the scheme, shared his experience: “Earlier, I had a kutcha house, but now, thanks to the PMAY, my house is almost complete. The government’s support has been invaluable. The financial help, along with my own hard work and family assistance, has made it possible for me to finish the construction of my house. Though some work remains, I’m confident that my dream home will soon be fully ready.”

Shankarlal Suthar, another beneficiary said, “Before, I lived in a mud house. The grant of Rs 1.5 lakh allowed me to demolish it and build a new home. While some work is still pending, the government’s support has made it possible for me to make progress. The PMAY has been a blessing for people like me who didn’t have the resources to build a home on our own.”

Sunita Sahu, a woman beneficiary, was equally appreciative of the scheme.

“I had an empty plot, but with a loan of Rs 2 lakh from the government, I was able to start building my house. This scheme has truly empowered people who once thought owning a home was out of their reach. Thanks to PMAY, my dream of having a permanent home is finally coming true.”

The PMAY launched on June 25, 2015, is part of the government’s ambitious mission to provide housing for all in urban areas.

The initiative aims to offer central assistance to states and Union Territories to build homes for eligible families, targeting the construction of around 1.12 crore houses. While the minimum size for a house under PMAY is set at 30 square metres, states have the flexibility to enhance this based on local needs.

