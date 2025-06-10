Rajpal Yadav marks 22 Years of marriage, calls wife Radha his ‘greatest strength’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav, known for his impeccable comic timing, turned emotional on a special milestone as he celebrated 22 years of togetherness with his wife, Radha.

Taking to Instagram, the actor poured his heart out in a touching tribute, calling Radha his 'greatest strength.' Yadav praised Radha for gracefully fulfilling every role—as a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law and acknowledged how her unwavering support had shaped their life together. Describing her as his soulmate, the ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ actor shared that their bond is something beyond words or photos, etched deeply in time.

Sharing a series of their photos, Rajpal Yadav wrote, “22 years of togetherness, but seems like yesterday. Radha ji, you maintained every relationship so beautifully — a wife, a mother, a daughter-in-law... And above all, being my greatest strength. This journey could never have been complete without you. Your smile, your company, your everything still touches the heart. This post is not a picture, but a memory of the loving journey you were my soulmate — and always will be. @radharajpalyadav Happy Anniversary.”

The first image captures the couple at their wedding mandap, dressed as bride and groom. The following photos showcase moments from their journey together over the years.

Rajpal Yadav tied the knot for the first time in 1992, but tragedy struck soon after the birth of their first child, as his wife passed away due to complications. Years later, after making a name for himself in the film industry, he found love again in Radha Yadav and married her in 2003. The actor is a proud father to two daughters.

Not many know that Rajpal first met his wife, Radha, during the shoot of ‘The Hero’ in 2001. At the time, Yadav was 31 and busy establishing himself in the film industry. Their connection began on set and gradually grew stronger as they stayed in touch after the shoot. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in an intimate, low-key ceremony.

