Rajouri residents rejoice as Jal Jeevan Mission nears completion in border district

Rajouri, Jan 7 (IANS) The long-cherished dream of people in the city is coming true as the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is moving closer to completion in the border district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The transformative initiative, launched by the Central Government, aims to provide clean and reliable water supply through an extensive pipeline network, thereby bringing relief to communities that have struggled with water scarcity for decades.

Residents of hilly areas like Dasal are overjoyed with the progress. They are expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for prioritizing the development of remote areas.

“For years, our families, especially women, had to walk miles to fetch water. Today, as this scheme nears completion, we are witnessing a dream come true. It’s a historic gift to our district,” said a local resident.

Ashwani Khajuria, an official at Jal Shakti Department, Rajouri gave an update on the mission's progress.

He stated that there are 183 schemes under his division, all of which are actively being worked upon.

Approximately 75 per cent of the work has been completed in some schemes, while others are progressing steadily. So far, 33 schemes have been commissioned, and they are already supplying water regularly to households.

Dasal residents also expressed their gratitude to the Jal Shakti Department, acknowledging the dedication and hard work his team in expediting the project. The locals believe the department’s commitment has been instrumental in turning their long-awaited dream into reality.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is set to address and resolve the water scarcity problems of Rajouri’s thousands of families. As the scheme nears completion, it is set to revolutionise access to clean water across the district, ensuring health, hygiene, and sustainable development.

The development underscores the Centre’s commitment in bridging the gaps in basic infrastructure and bringing transformative change to border districts like Rajouri.

