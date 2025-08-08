Rajniesh Duggall shares fond childhood memories of Raksha Bandan, reveals how he plans to celebrate the fesrival this year

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Rajniesh Duggall has opened up about his cherished childhood memories of celebrating Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to IANS, he shared how he plans to mark the occasion this year, keeping the spirit of sibling love and tradition alive. Sharing his plans for Rakshabandhan, which will be observed on August 9, Rajniesh shared, “This year it’ll be at our place, as everyone will be meeting after a long time.”

Remembering his childhood Rakhi days, he shared that the focus was never on lavish celebrations but on honoring the essence of tradition. “Rakhi for me is a festival that straight away takes me back to when we were all kids and everyone used to come home and surround Chaiji or Daadi.” He even recalled how the entire house would buzz with energy when all five of his aunts and their children gathered to celebrate the festival.

“All the kids would then play all over the house or the garden till the elders finished their Rakhi ceremonies, and then slowly all the kids would come in and get their Rakhis tied,” the 'Wajah Tum Ho' actor shared.

Although Rajniesh doesn’t have a biological sister, he revealed that his and his brother’s wrists were always adorned with rakhis, thanks to the affection of their cousin sisters. “We had two more sisters waiting for us there, plus Mom had to tie her Rakhi to Mamaji too, and oh yes, that used to be our place to go play and watch WWF again,” he said.

Rajniesh also shared how Raksha Bandhan celebrations have evolved over the years. With most of his cousins now living in different cities, the festival has become more virtual, with rakhis arriving by courier instead of being tied in person.

Despite the distance, one tradition remains intact—his sister in Mumbai continues to tie all the rakhis sent by others, keeping the spirit of childhood celebrations alive. While she ties her own rakhi as well, Rajniesh joked that she receives a gift only for hers. Speaking of gifts, he fondly remembered how envelopes of money were usually given from the brothers' side, while the sisters would bring thoughtfully wrapped presents to exchange.

This year Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 9.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.