Rajkummar Rao declares his love for wife Patralekhaa on her birthday

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to express his heartfelt love for his wife, Patralekhaa, on her birthday.

The actor shared two photos and captioned it simply, “Happy birthday, my love @patralekhaa I Love You.” In the first image, the actress is seen striking a pose wearing an off-shoulder dress. In the next, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can be seen posing together. The mushy click showed the birthday girl holding the actor from behind as they strike a pose for the camera.

Recently, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa celebrated the birthday of choreographer-director Farah Khan with a special joint post on their Instagram.

Patralekhaa is celebrating her 35th birthday today, and she is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from her loved ones on social media. Actress Huma Qureshi wrote a heartfelt message for her "sister," expressing how she makes everything better. Sharing her photo with Patralekhaa, Qureshi wrote, “To my sister ... you make everything better… @patralekhaa missing u on your bday. To always slayin it like @patralekhaa.”

In the image, two can be seen twinning in a white t-shirt.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November 2021. The couple first worked together in the 2014 film "City Lights" and later shared screen space in "Samjhana."

Meanwhile, the "Stree' actor will next be seen in the upcoming film "Bhool Chuk Maaf." Directed by Karan Sharma, the film is set in Varanasi and beautifully captures the essence of small-town romance. It follows the story of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job in hopes of marrying his love, Titli. However, just before their wedding, a series of unexpected events turn his world upside down, setting the stage for a hilarious yet heartfelt journey of love, fate, and redemption.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films and spearheaded by Dinesh Vijan, "Bhool Chuk Maaf" also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.