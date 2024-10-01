Rajinikanth stable, to be discharged on Thursday: Hospital

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Tamil megastar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday night, is stable now, as per the health bulletin issued by the hospital.

The hospital in a statement said that the megastar had undergone a successful heart procedure. It also said that he would be discharged by Thursday.

The hospital in the statement said, “Rajinikanth was admitted to Appolo Hospital, Greams Road on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a nonsurgical transcatheter method.”

The statement further said, “Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stint in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let know his well-wishers and fans that the procedure went, as planned. Rajinikanth is well and stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days.”

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, in a post on microblogging site X, said, “I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian in a statement said that Rajinikanth was admitted to the private hospital on Monday night and since then he has been in constant touch with the hospital authorities. He however said that Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital for a periodic checkup and since he was a big celebrity, he was admitted on Monday night.

The Tamil Nadu health minister also said that Rajinikanth was getting well and would be discharged soon.

It may be recalled that in 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital due to fluctuations in his blood pressure. He was later discharged and advised one month of rest.

The Tamil actor also had a carotid artery revascularisation procedure in 2021.

The superstar's new movie, Vettaiyan in which Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachan and Malayalam star Manju Warrier are in major roles along with Rajinikanth, will be released on October 10.

Vettaiyan directed by T.J. Gnanavel will be the debut movie of Amitabh Bachan in the Tamil film industry. Other than Amitabh Bachan and Manju Warrier, the movie features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggaubati, Ritika Singh, Thushara Vijayan and Abhirami.

The song ‘Manasilayo’ composed by Anirudh Ravichandran, featuring Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier, has taken the internet by storm and the dance steps of the superstar have earned huge praise. The trailer of the movie will be out on October 2.

The superstar is currently shooting for the movie, ‘Coolie’ directed by Logesh Kanakaraj.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth is the biggest star of South Indian movies and has been ruling the Tamil movie industry for the past several decades.

