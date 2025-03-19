Rajgarh tragedy: MP govt issues clarification over man's death during CM's visit

Bhopal, March 19 (IANS) The incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district has sparked widespread attention, with allegations surfacing against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

A video shows a woman accusing the Chief Minister of ignoring her plea for doctors to attend to her critically-ill family member.

In response, the state government released a video statement from the District hospital civil surgeon Nitin Patel on its official WhatsApp group and the Rajgarh Collector's social media account.

In the video, Patel clarified the sequence of events.

He said that on March 16 at 4 p.m., 89-year-old Amichand, was brought to the Rajgarh District Hospital.

After a thorough examination by doctor Omprakash, the elderly man was declared dead.

According to Patel, the patient was already dead when he arrived at the hospital, and there was no negligence in his treatment.

However, the family of the deceased alleged that the delay in reaching the hospital was caused by barricades and security arrangements set up for the Chief Minister's visit.

They claimed that the VIP protocol forced them to plead with authorities to remove the barricades, delaying their arrival to the hospital.

Despite the doctors' best efforts, they believe the delay cost the patient his life.

While the hospital management denied any negligence in treatment, the police also dismissed allegations that the barricades under the CM's security arrangements had obstructed the patient's vehicle.

The controversy stems from Chief Minister Yadav's visit to Rajgarh on March 16, during which he inaugurated and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for various development projects.

Unfortunately, the elderly man passed away during this time.

Adding fuel to the fire, a video of the deceased man's daughter-in-law went viral on social media.

In the video footage, she is seen voicing her frustration directly to CM Mohan Yadav.

The Rajgarh Collector and a female security officer are also seen trying to pacify her.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders.

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari took to social media to condemn the Madhya Pradesh-led BJP government.

Sharing the viral video on X, Patwari wrote and asked, accusing the state government of negligence, calling the incident a government crime, "An elderly man died waiting for treatment in Rajgarh District Hospital while the Chief Minister was present. The patient was denied access to the hospital due to CM's security. Who is responsible for this government murder (sic)?"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.