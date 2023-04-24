Rajesh Kumar Singh takes charge as DPIIT secretary

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Rajesh Kumar Singh, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre, has assumed the charge as secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in the commerce ministry.

He replaces Anurag Jain, who has been appointed as secretary in the road transport department.

Singh was serving as secretary in the department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying prior to his new posting.

He has held many important positions in the union government, some of these include commissioner - DDA, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, joint secretary in the Agriculture ministry and Chief Vigilance Officer in Food Corporation of India among others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.