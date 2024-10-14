Rajeev Chandrasekhar calls Bahraich violence 'politically motivated', demands strict action

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday reacted to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man during the Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and described the flare-up as 'politically motivated.'

The violence broke out occurred on Sunday evening when a people took out a procession for Durga idol for immersion and was passing through the Maharajgang market in Rehuwa Mansoor village of Bahraich district.

A dispute arose over the loudspeaker music, sparking stone-pelting and gunfire between the two sides. Two individuals sustained gunshot injuries, one of whom later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Some reports said that Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village was shot while walking with the procession. He was taken to a hospital but later died during treatment, said a family member.

Though state government has pressed in additional security personnel to guard against any violence during immersions, Rajeev Chandrashekhar has suspected a 'political conspiracy' behind the communal violence.

"We must all understand that there are certain political parties in our country whose sole aim is to stir up tensions and divide people," Chandrasekhar said.

"Congress has been doing this for a long time, as seen during the farmers' movement, but in Uttar Pradesh, it is the Samajwadi Party (SP) playing this role," he further said.

"This clash in Bahraich was clearly politically motivated. However, the public is now aware that under the Yogi government, culprits will not be spared. Those responsible will face the consequences through due legal process," he added.

Meanwhile, Bahraich remains on the boil. After the youth was declared dead, an enraged crowd in the area damaged vehicles and homes and set them on fire. According to some reports, four houses were burned in the incident.

Yogi government has also ordered suspension of the Hardi police station in-charge and the outpost in-charge for negligence and assured of strict action against the perpetrators.

Till now, police have arrested an individual and detained around 30 others in connection with the Sunday clash. Security has been tightened in the area ahead of the deceased youth's last rites to prevent further unrest.

