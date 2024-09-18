Rajasthan: Toddler falls in borewell, rescue operations underway

Jaipur, Sep 18 (IANS) Two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Rajasthan’s Bandkui town in Dausa on Wednesday and is trapped at a depth of around 35 feet inside the pit, an official said.

The administration has rushed to the spot and is making all attempts to save the girl. An official said that the digging work has also been started using JCBs.

He said that the rescue operation is facing challenges due to rain. “Oxygen is being supplied to the girl via a pipe. SDRF and NDRF have also been called for the rescue operation,” he said.

The minor girl has been identified as Neeru who was playing inside a farm near her house when she fell into the borewell which was situated in one corner of the farm.

Bandikui police station inspector Premchand said information was received about the girl falling into the pit at 5 pm.

“We immediately reached the spot and started the rescue work. Efforts are being made to rescue the girl soon. Disaster management team has been called from Dausa,” he said.

He added that oxygen is being supplied to the toddler through a pipe while a camera has been placed inside the pit.

“Efforts are being made to see the girl's movement with a torch. It is raining and it has also become dark. A tent has been put up to ensure that rainwater does not enter the pit,” he said.

Additional District Collector Sumitra Pareek and Basava SDM Rekha Meena have also reached the spot.

The official said that with the help of three JCBs and a tractor, digging has been started about 15 feet away from the borewell as a part of the rescue operation.

