Rajasthan: Police detain youth for entering Ajmer Dargah with sword

Jaipur, April 1 (IANS) A young man caused panic at the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Rajasthan on Tuesday when he entered the premises carrying a sword.

The sight of him walking with the weapons alarmed the pilgrims, leading to chaos.

Seizing an opportunity, another young man managed to snatch the swords from him, sustaining an injury in the process.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. and led to an hour-long commotion.

The Dargah police station team arrived at the scene and detained the young man. He was later taken for a medical examination at JLN Hospital.

Dargah CO Laxmanram stated that the police received information that the suspect had taken off his clothes inside the Dargah and started brandishing a sword.

He said that he was quickly apprehended, and authorities are now investigating how he managed to enter with the weapon.

Meanwhile, Anjuman Committee Secretary Syed Sarwar Chishti criticised the police for their negligence, questioning how the young man was able to bring a sword inside the Dargah.

"The police stationed at the gate are busy with their mobile phones instead of focusing on security," he alleged.

The suspect has identified himself as Alam Ali, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Security arrangements at the Dargah have now come under scrutiny, as police personnel are stationed at the entry gates around the clock, following the incident.

Additionally, security checks are conducted by employees of both the Dargah Committee and the Anjuman Committee.

Dargah CO Laxmanram confirmed that a contingent of 44 personnel from Tonk RAC has been deployed at the Dargah, primarily positioned at the open doors.

A pilgrim from Bareilly recounted the harrowing incident. He said: “A young man suddenly arrived, took out a sword, and placed it on the floor. Then, he began removing his clothes. We immediately moved the women away from the area."

He said that another individual acted swiftly to snatch the weapon from the suspect.

"I rushed in to help and managed to restrain him, but I got injured in the process," he added.

The police, meanwhile, are continuing their investigation to determine the motive behind the act and assess the security breach that allowed such an incident to occur.

