Rajasthan: Panel to review pending judicial cases in mines sector

Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Rajasthan government has intensified its efforts to expedite the resolution of judicial cases involving the Mines Department and recover pending dues.

Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum, T. Ravikant, stated that the government is actively working to strengthen its legal representation in court for cases involving outstanding amounts exceeding Rs 10 crore.

A high-level committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Additional Director, Mines Headquarters. The committee will review and analyse pending cases based on merit. Its members include the Financial Advisor (Mines Department), Joint Legal Advisor (Udaipur and Jaipur), and Additional Directors of Mines from Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, and Jodhpur.

According to estimates, over Rs 1,000 crore remains tied up in more than 50 pending judicial cases exceeding Rs 10 crore each.

T. Ravikant emphasised that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been consistently directing officials to expedite dues recovery and ensure that the departmental side is effectively presented in court.

The committee will examine the merits and demerits of each case and submit a report to the state government with recommendations for strong legal advocacy.

Officials handling these cases have been instructed to work towards lifting stay orders to facilitate faster resolutions, ensure timely filing of legal responses and proactive representation in court. and to attend hearings consistently to prevent unnecessary delays.

A clear directive has been issued to ensure that legal claims are submitted on time and that all efforts are made to recover outstanding revenue by securing favorable court rulings. This initiative highlights the state government’s commitment to financial accountability and judicial efficiency in the mining sector, officials confirmed.

