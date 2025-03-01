Leaders joining BJP influenced by party's policies: Vishwas Sarang

Jabalpur, March 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh's Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang has reacted sharply to Congress state in-charge Harish Chaudhary's statement about party leaders joining the BJP. He said that Congress leaders are joining BJP because of the party's policies.

While speaking to reporters in Jabalpur, Vishwas Sarang remarked, "It is surprising that a party whose “shops and showrooms” have all closed still has so much arrogance. They should think about why their leaders are leaving the party and joining others. They have no policy, no leader, and no intent."

Sarang further assertively stated: "Congress lacks policy, has bad intentions, and is deficient in leadership. If you think you can run the state with 'Mitti ke Madhav' (figurative reference to weak leadership), it won't work. BJP is in power, and a positive opposition is what we need. We are not the type to completely eliminate the opposition."

Offering advice to Congress' state in-charge, Sarang said: "He should understand the political climate in Madhya Pradesh and the state’s atmosphere. As for people leaving Congress and joining BJP, they are doing so to express their gratitude to the nation, not for any position. Many are in BJP, not because they have become ministers or legislators, but because they joined due to their ideological alignment with the party. Congress should reflect on why it is in such a situation."

It may be noted that Congress has sent Chaudhary to Madhya Pradesh to meet workers in order to strengthen and revitalise the organisation.

The grand old party had suffered massive defeat in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In one of the meetings, Chaudhary mentioned that those who wanted to leave the party had already done so, and now only the "true soldiers" of the party remain.

