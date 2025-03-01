Delhi BJP chief hails govt’s plan to ban sale of petrol to 15-year-old vehicles

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday hailed Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s announcement of a crackdown against polluting, overage vehicles and called it a symbol of the ruling party’s resolve to clean the city’s air.

He said the announcement to ban the sale of petrol to vehicles older than 15 years followed Sirsa’s meeting with officials from the Environment Department and local bodies.

Sachdeva mentioned that for the past 10 years, the BJP has been trying to make the Arvind Kejriwal government understand that pollution control measures and environmental conservation require consistent year-round efforts. However, the Kejriwal government never paid any attention to these issues.

The Kejriwal government discussed the plantation of trees and pollution control measures when the problem had reached a critical stage.

The previous government used to call meetings on summer air pollution at the end of April, on the plantation of saplings at the end of June, and on controlling stubble burning pollution at the end of October, he said, adding that these routine meetings were discontinued under the AAP government.

The Delhi BJP President stated, unlike the Kejriwal government, the Rekha Gupta government’s Environment Minister Sirsa has started holding high-level meetings from March 1 to fight pollution later in the year.

Sirsa has demonstrated the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling every promise made in the Assembly election manifesto on time, he said.

The Delhi BJP’s reiteration of the party’s commitment to fulfilling all poll promises came amid the Opposition's demand to hasten the scheme for giving Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi.

Sourced in the party indicated that the financial assistance would start landing in the bank accounts of women from March 8 – International Women’s Day, promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the campaign for the Assembly election.

On Saturday, there was speculation that a grand event may be organised on March 8 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the official launch of the scheme in the presence of 5,000 women.

