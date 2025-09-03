Rajasthan: Farmer murdered for resisting deer hunt in Jaisalmer; villagers torch shop

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) A farmer was murdered in Dangri village under Sangad police station limits of Fatehgarh subdivision of Rajasthan after he resisted a group of miscreants attempting to hunt a deer.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night. The farmer was found lying in a pool of blood in his fields early Wednesday morning and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to police, Khet Singh (50) was attacked with sharp weapons on the head while he was asleep. Severely injured, he lay unattended in the field the entire night. After initial treatment, he was referred to Barmer in critical condition, where he succumbed during treatment.

Following the murder, tension gripped the village. Enraged villagers set fire to a tyre-tube shop belonging to the accused’s side around 6 pm on Wednesday. Police immediately deployed additional force, barricaded the area, and appealed to residents to remain indoors.

Entry of outsiders into the village has also been restricted. Jaisalmer SP Abhishek Shivhare confirmed that police detained two accused – Ladu Khan and Alam Khan – while another, Khete Khan, is still absconding. The vehicle used by the accused has been seized.

The SP said the primary motive behind the killing appears to be the farmer’s opposition to illegal hunting.

“The situation is under control. Police force is present in the village, and villagers have been asked to stay at home,” SP Shivhare said.

In his police complaint, the victim’s brother, Swaroop Singh, revealed that about 10 days ago, Ladu Khan and Alam Khan had come to the village armed with guns to hunt deer.

When Khet Singh opposed them, a heated argument broke out, during which the miscreants allegedly attempted to take away one of his goats. Swaroop Singh said the accused had threatened Khet Singh, warning that they would “take care of him.”

On Tuesday night, they allegedly attacked while Khet Singh was sleeping in his field.

The murder has left the village in shock, with the police maintaining tight security to prevent further escalation.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police has issued an appeal to the general public to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the recent murder incident in the Sangad police station area.

The SP informed that all three named accused have been arrested in connection with the case. Police have also seized the vehicle used in the crime, ensuring that all key suspects are in custody.

SP Shivhare said that the police are adopting a zero-tolerance policy in dealing with the case and assured the public that strict legal action is being taken. Senior police officers remain present at the site to oversee lawful proceedings and to ensure the situation remains under control. He urged citizens to keep faith in the police action and to cooperate in maintaining law and order.

The Superintendent of Police also issued a strong warning against spreading false or misleading information on social media. He said that any post or comment that is baseless or has the potential to disturb communal harmony will invite strict legal consequences.

The police have reiterated their commitment to act firmly against those trying to disrupt peace in the region and appealed to the public not to fall prey to rumours.

