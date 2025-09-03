BJP leader lodges complaint against Bengali actor and his band for hurting religious sentiments

Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) A complaint has been lodged against popular Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya and his newly-launched Bengali rock band 'Hooliganism' for "deliberately insulting Sanatan Dharma and promoting enmity". The complaint has been lodged with Cyber Police Station in Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters) by BJP leader and lawyer member Tarunjyoti Tewari.

Speaking to IANS, Tewari has even threatened to file a petition against Bhattacharya and his band at the Calcutta High Court if the police fail to register an FIR based on the complaint.

"I have no issues with the song they performed recently where they have taken names of people political leaders. In fact, they have the right to perform any song they want. However, they have used certain terms which is objectionable. They mocked Sanatan Dharma and its followers. Therefore, a case must be registered against them for hurting religious sentiments of people including mine as I am believer of Sanatan Dharma," said the BJP leader.

In his formal complaint with the police, the BJP leader wrote: "During their show, Mr. Anirban Bhattacharya made derogatory remarks mocking Sanatan Dharma and its followers (Sanatanis). As a follower of Sanatan Dharma, I was deeply hurt and outraged by his words. His remarks were made not as casual commentary but with deliberate intent, thereby insulting my religious beliefs and the sentiments of millions of Sanatanis. It was done intentionally for cheap promotion of his band by hurting our sentiment."

He further said: "The conduct of Anirban Bhattacharya and the band Hooliganism clearly attracts penal provisions under Indian law, as it was done with deliberate and malicious intention to outrage the religious feelings of a class of citizens by words, signs, and visible representations, thereby directly insulting the religious beliefs of Sanatan Dharma."

He continued, "It was done to promote enmity, hatred, and ill-will between different groups on the grounds of religion, community, and belief, which is prejudicial to public tranquillity and harmony and to disturb peace and create disharmony through offensive expressions targeting a particular faith, thereby inciting division and communal tensions."

Tewari requested the police to register an appropriate case against Hooliganism, its members, and particularly Anirban Bhattacharya, initiate strict legal action under the relevant provisions of the BNS and the Information Technology Act, for deliberately hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity.

The Bengali actor, however, declined to comment on the issue after he did not respond to messages on his mobile phone.

On August 31, Bhattacharya participated in a rock show called 'Band Strom' at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata where he introduced his new band 'Hooliganism' and performed their new single 'Tumi masti korbe jani' (I know you'll have fun).

However, before starting their performance, Bhattacharya allegedly made some comments on Sanatan Dharma and its followers.

In the song also, the band took names of some political leaders across various parties and even of the Prime Minister.

The song came as a social commentary as it mentioned Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Hindu Rashtra and the Supreme Court order on stray dogs.

