T.T.V. Dhinakaran announces exit from NDA in TN, decision on alliances in December

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday declared that his party is no longer part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu, marking a major shift ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Once a steadfast ally of the BJP, Dhinakaran said his party would decide on new alliances only in December, after wide consultations with functionaries and cadres.

Speaking to reporters in Tenkasi, he noted that his earlier support for the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was "unconditional and in the national interest", as he and his party believed Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister would benefit the country.

However, he drew a sharp distinction between national and state elections.

"The 2026 Assembly elections are different from the Lok Sabha polls. We will announce our alliance decision only in December, taking into account the sentiments of our cadres and office-bearers," he said.

The AMMK chief also dismissed the idea that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s efforts to bring the AIADMK factions together had succeeded.

"The attempt to unify AIADMK has failed,” he said, while leaving the door open to possible collaborations with other parties, including Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has also distanced himself from the BJP alliance.

Recently, he convened a meeting with supporters in Alwarpet, Chennai, where three key resolutions were adopted, including a formal withdrawal from the NDA.

Panruti Ramachandran, who was present, announced that OPS would undertake a state-wide tour, emphasising that his group was not currently aligned with any party. OPS has also called for unity within the AIADMK, urging all factions to stand together to revive the party’s lost influence.

With the Assembly polls expected in April or May 2026, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is fast shifting. The ruling DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK, and the BJP-led bloc remain key players, while Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and TVK have confirmed they will contest independently. Against this backdrop, Dhinakaran’s move to exit the NDA and keep alliance options open adds to the fluidity of the state’s political scene.

