Odisha Governor suggests preventive fire audits in higher education institutions

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Wednesday urged the Fire and Emergency Services Department to conduct preventive fire audits in all institutions under the Higher Education Department, with special focus on those housing large auditoriums.

He made these remarks during a detailed presentation on Disaster Preparedness and Response by the Fire and Emergency Services Department at the conference hall of Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The presentation highlighted the department’s equipment, staffing, training programmes, and future plans.

The Governor during the meeting emphasised the importance of preventive fire audits in educational institutions, noting that such inspections help identify potential hazards and ensure timely corrective measures.

“Addressing these risks in advance ensures safer evacuation routes, reduces the likelihood of injuries or fatalities, minimises property damage, and enhances overall emergency preparedness, fostering a culture of safety among staff and students,” said Governor Kambhampati.

During the presentation, the Fire Services department officials highlighted the department’s modern equipment, including Robotic Monitors, Advanced Rescue Tenders, Incident Command Vehicles, Hydraulic Platforms, and other advanced machinery.

Governor Kambhampati also enquired about the status of procurement of additional equipment and plans for future upgrades. He was briefed on the National Water Rescue and Watermanship Centre at Ramchandi, Puri.

The Governor was also informed about the deployment of the K-9 Squad, making Odisha the first state in the country to establish such a unit.

Appreciating the department’s efficiency, Kambhampati commended initiatives such as fully online fire licensing processes, engagement of third-party agencies, and Odisha’s overall disaster preparedness, noting that the state has become a model for others.

The Governor also visited the Command Vehicle and observed its advanced features.

DG Fire Services, Home Guard and Director, Civil Defense, Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor, Roopa Roshan Sahoo, DIG, Fire & Emergency Services & Home Guards, Dr. Umashankar Dash; along with senior officials of the Fire Services Department were present during the presentation Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

