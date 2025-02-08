Rajasthan Dy CM takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

Jaipur, Feb 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday and offered prayers to Ganga with full rituals.

She expressed her gratitude and divine connection with the sacred event, saying: "Being present at the holy Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is a blessing in itself. The peace and spiritual satisfaction I have received from Maa Ganga's grace is beyond words. Bathing in the sacred Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and I have prayed for the happiness, prosperity, health, and well-being of all the residents of Rajasthan."

She described Maha Kumbh as a majestic confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality that has left an indelible impact on all who attend.

She commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising the world’s largest spiritual gathering with exceptional skill and management under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This historic Maha Kumbh is a living testament to the spiritual and cultural grandeur of India. It will stand as a symbol of the golden era of Sanatan Dharma for generations to come," she said.

She further emphasised the significance of Maha Kumbh as an integrated centre of faith, belief, culture, rituals, and traditions:

"Maha Kumbh embodies the vastness, diversity, unity, and inclusivity of Indian culture. Its divinity and grandeur are drawing people from across the world, reaffirming India’s deep spiritual roots and traditions," he said.

With her participation in this sacred event, Diya Kumari reaffirmed her commitment to preserving and promoting India's cultural and spiritual heritage, highlighting the unifying power of faith and devotion at Maha Kumbh.

