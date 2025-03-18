Rajasthan Deputy CM opposes Balmukund Acharya’s statement on loudspeakers

Jodhpur, March 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, during his visit to Jodhpur on Tuesday, strongly opposed BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya's statement calling for a ban on loudspeakers, describing it as "misplaced and inappropriate."

This is the first time Bairwa has responded to the demand made by the Hawa Mahal MLA. Emphasising that his party upholds values and culture, Bairwa said, "While people may hold different opinions, we do not resort to abusive language."

Balmukund Acharya had raised concerns about noise from loudspeakers, claiming it causes headaches and migraines, particularly affecting students preparing for competitive exams. He submitted a memorandum to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju Joseph, urging action on the matter. While Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel initially supported the demand, Deputy CM Bairwa has now distanced himself from it, calling the stance "against culture and traditions."

Bairwa also dismissed allegations made by BJP MLA Revant Ram Danga, who accused the Rajasthan government of stalling his developmental projects while prioritizing those linked to Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal. Bairwa asserted that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is ensuring equitable development across the state. "Better governance is being delivered in Rajasthan than what people could have imagined," he said.

Responding to Cabinet Minister Kirori Lal Meena's recent support for the Rajasthan policemen's boycott, Bairwa acknowledged Meena as a senior party leader but disagreed with his remarks, calling them "incorrect."

Earlier, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara sharply criticized Balmukund Acharya's statement on loudspeakers. "It is our misfortune that such individuals have reached the Assembly. The public did not elect them to divide Hindus and Muslims," Dotasara said.

In a video from an Advocates' conference in Jaipur, Acharya described loudspeakers as a "menace," claiming that the loud noise "five times a day" causes health issues. "I am taking this matter to the lawyers on my behalf. Many of us suffer from migraines and headaches. Please resolve this issue so that we can be free from this five-times-a-day headache," he said.

