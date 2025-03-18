PGTI NexGen: Wasim Khan leads round one after shooting six-under 66 in Kapurthala

Kapurthala, March 18 (IANS) Delhi’s Wasim Khan shot a six-under 66 to lead after round one of the PGTI NexGen Kapurthala 2025, the second event of the PGTI NexGen season, being played at the RCF Golf Course in Kapurthala. Wasim struck seven birdies and a bogey during his opening round on Tuesday.

Delhi’s Ajay Baisoya was placed second with a score of five-under 67. Panchkula’s Brijesh Kumar was placed third at 68.

Local lad Ashbeer Saini of Kapurthala made a hole-in-one on the 10th during his round of 69. He was placed tied fourth along with Sudipta Das and Amrit Lal.

Thirty-four-year-old Wasim Khan landed his shots within five feet on three occasions for birdies. He also made a great recovery from the trees to extract a birdie on the 16th. His longest birdie conversion of the day was a 12-footer on the 12th.

Wasim said, “I struck the ball well, landing it close for most of the day. My tee shots and iron-play were great. I finished 11th in the season-opener last week in Gurugram so that also gave me confidence coming into this week.

“The RCF Golf Course is in great condition and the approaches on the Par-5s can be tricky here as the greens are guarded by water hazards. Therefore, one has to watch out for the Par-5s.”

The tournament offers a prize purse of INR 20 lakh and marks PGTI’s debut in Kapurthala. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top-36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 90 players including 87 professionals and three amateurs. The local names in the field include Kapurthala-based professional Ashbeer Saini and Kapurthala-based amateurs Avneet Singh and Sagar Uppal.

