India, France to hold four-day joint Naval exercise' Varuna' from March 19

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The Indian and French Navies will participate in a bilateral Naval exercise 'Varuna 2025', the Ministry of Defence officials said on Tuesday.

It will be the 23rd edition of the bilateral Naval exercise.

VARUNA, a testament to the enduring maritime partnership between India and France, is set to take place from March 19 to 22.

VARUNA-2025 will feature advanced air defence drills and fighter exercises, including mock air-to-air combat between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K, designed to refine tactical and operational capabilities.

According to the Indian Navy, during this exercise anti-submarine warfare exercises will provide rigorous training in underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare operations will demonstrate synchronised manoeuvres and engagements by the Indian and French fleets.

Maritime patrol aircraft will enhance situational awareness, and replenishment-at-sea exercises will fortify logistical cooperation during the exercise.

This collaboration underscores the shared vision of safeguarding a free, open, and secure maritime environment, an MoD official said.

Since its inception in 2001, 'VARUNA' has evolved into a cornerstone of cooperation, showcasing the two nations' commitment to enhancing naval interoperability and operational synergy.

This year's edition promises an exhilarating array of maritime exercises and complex manoeuvres across the sub-surface, surface, and air domains.

The joint participation of the aircraft carriers, Vikrant and Charles de Gaulle, alongside their fighter aircraft, destroyers, frigates, and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine, highlights the collaborative strength of both the navies.

By fostering the exchange of best practices and mutual understanding, the exercise reaffirms the ability of these two nations to operate seamlessly in even the most complex maritime scenarios.

'VARUNA-2025' stands as a powerful reminder of the deep bonds uniting the Indian and French navies in their pursuit of maritime peace and security, the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.