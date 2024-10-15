Rajasthan bypolls: Over one crore voters to decide fate of seven candidates

Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) A total of 19,636,533 voters will cast their votes in the by-elections to be held on seven seats in Rajasthan on November 13.

These elections will be held in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniyara, Khinvsar Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh assembly seats in the state and the results will be declared on November 25, said election commission officials on Tuesday.

Among these total number of voters, 702 are centenarians, 80,023 are first-time voters and service electors are 5,426.

Nomination filing starts from 18th October and the last date for the same is October 25. Scrutiny of nominations will be made on October 28 and nominations can be withdrawn by October 30.

The elections will be held on November 13 while the counting date will be November 23. However, the results will be announced on November 25. said election commission.

Elections will be held on these seats again within 11 months of the Assembly elections held in the year 2023 as five seats have gone vacant due to MLAs being elected as MPs in Lok Sabha polls.

These include Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli Uniyara, Chaurasi and Khinsar.

Similarly, two seats have become vacant due to the death of two MLAs in Salumber and Ramgarh.

Salumber and Chorasi are ST reserved seats.

Congress on Tuesday announced the names of in-charges for the seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan where by-elections are to be held. Congress has entrusted the responsibility of victory to three leaders in the desert state including Chiranjiv Rao, Rutvik Makwana and Poonam Paswan.

According to the notification, Chiranjeev Rao, who lost the Assembly elections in Haryana a week ago, has been given the responsibility of ensuring the victory of Congress in Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar and Ramgarh Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan.

Similarly, Rutvik Makwana will play a role in the Salumber and Chorasi assembly constituencies. Poonam Paswan will take charge of the Dausa and Deoli-Uniyara Assembly seats.

The biggest challenge before Congress is that its Lok Sabha allies including RLP and BAP have refused to tie up with the oldest party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.