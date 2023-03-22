Raj Thackeray claims 'mystery dargah' coming up in Mahim sea

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray made a dramatic revelation on Wednesday of a purported ‘dargah coming up in the Arabian Sea off Mahim, a few metres away from the shore.

Drawing the attention of the state government, Mumbai Police and civic administration, the MNS chief also served an ultimatum to them that unless it is demolished within a month, the MNS would go and erect a Ganpati temple at the same spot.

Hinting at a potential security threat, Raj Thackeray demanded: "The Mahim police station is close by, the BMC officials keep moving around there... Yet since the past two years this ‘dargah' is blatantly coming up in the sea... Another ‘Haji Ali Dargah'... And there's nobody to talk about it?"

Returning with his old ‘Laav re te video' (Play that video) after five years, Raj Thackeray ordered playing a video, apparently shot with a drone hovering around and above what seemed to be a small islet that had come up in the Mahim sea.

It had some green and white flags, fluttering on a pole and on strings around, with some men and women ‘devotees' offering prayers at a makeshift grave of an unknown person.

"Whose ‘dargah' is this? Is it of some fish," he asked in a lighter vein, but warned that such things cannot be tolerated and if it is not demolished within a month, his party would retaliate with a Ganesh temple at the same islet.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.