Raj Thackeray to address large gathering at Shivaji Park on Wed

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray, will address a large rally at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar on Wednesday, coinciding with the 'Gudi Padwa' festival.

The rally comes a month after the split in the Shiv Sena – founded in June 1966 by the late Balasaheb Thackeray – was formalised and its symbol was given to the breakaway faction headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Against this backdrop, Raj Thackeray – the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray – is likely to announce MNS' political directions, particularly with the civic elections round the corner, followed by the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2024.

Though Raj Thackeray (54) has been hobnobbing with Shinde and BJP leaders, he has not declared his political strategy on any alliance with them so far.

The MNS has released a series of teasers ahead of the rally and even organised a special train from Raigad to transport the party workers to the Shivaji Park.

The event also follows the mega rallies addressed by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde in Khed and Ratnagiri in the past fortnight.

