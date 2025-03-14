Rain, hailstorm change weather in Jaipur, Churu and Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur, March 14 (IANS) Rajasthan witnessed a sudden change in weather on Friday evening, with Jaipur, Churu, and Sri Ganganagar experiencing rain and hailstorm. In Churu, hail accompanied the rain, covering the ground with a white layer.

Many villages in the Sadulpur area experienced a 20-minute downpour, along with gram-sized hailstones. In Jaipur, the weather turned cloudy by evening, followed by strong winds and drizzle in several areas. The cool breeze made the weather pleasant.

Similarly, Sri Ganganagar also received rainfall in multiple regions. The Met Office has issued an alert for thunderstorms, rain, and hailstorms in 11 districts of Rajasthan on Saturday.

This weather change follows Thursday’s impact of a western disturbance, which caused rainfall and hailstorms across various districts, including Jaipur, Sikar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Bikaner, and Churu.

Areas such as Chaumu, Kotputli-Bahadur, and Bansur also reported hailstorms. Sikar recorded the highest rainfall of 8 mm, while Alwar received 2.4 mm.

The rain has led to a drop in temperatures, providing relief from the heat. Many cities recorded a temperature decrease of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Chittorgarh reported 39.7 degrees Celsius, while Kota recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, with temperatures remaining below 40 degrees Celsius across all cities. Ajmer recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 and a minimum temperature of 19.6, Bhilwara 36.9 and a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius, Alwar 35 and a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a change in weather across Rajasthan over the next few days. On March 15, some areas in the Bikaner, Raipur, and Bharatpur divisions, along with Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Nagaur, and surrounding regions, are likely to experience light rain and strong winds of 30-40 km/h in the afternoon, accompanied by cloudy skies.

On Sunday, light rain is expected in northern parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, while the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most other areas.

A 2-3 degrees Celsius drop in maximum temperatures is expected in the next 48 hours, providing relief from the heat, said officials.

