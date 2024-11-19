Raima and Riya Sen’s father Bharat Dev Varma passes away in Kolkata

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and the father of actresses Raima and Riya Sen passed away at his home in Kolkata on Tuesday.

As per media reports, Bharat’s physical condition deteriorated after which an ambulance was called to his home from a hospital in the Dhakuria area of Kolkata. However, before the ambulance could reach, he breathed his last.

He was a descendant of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura. His mother, Ila Devi, was a princess of Cooch Behar, and the elder sister of Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Devi. Bharat's grandmother Indira was the only daughter of Searji Rao Gaikwad III, Maharaja of Vadodara.

Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma tied the knot in 1978. The actress herself has royal connections as she was born in Kolkata to Bengali actress Suchitra Sen and Dibanath Sen. Her father, of Ballygunge Place, was the son of one of the wealthiest businessmen of Kolkata, Adinath Sen. Her great-grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Diwan or a Minister of the Maharaja of Tripura.

Moon Moon Sen started her career in films and television after marriage and motherhood. She made her debut in ‘Andar Baahar’. Her daring role in that film apparently created a storm of controversy.

She has appeared in 60 films and 40 television series. She has also received Andhra Pradesh state Nandi Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Raima and Riya too have worked in many Bollywood films.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.