Railway Protection Force tightens security in NFR zone

Guwahati, May 9 (IANS) In response to escalating security challenges across the country, Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has significantly strengthened its security protocols at stations, trains and railway premises, an official said on Friday.

The NFR, one of the 17 railway zones in the country, operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that with an increased focus on passenger safety in the current national security environment, security measures are designed to address threats such as child trafficking, human trafficking, drugging incidents, stone pelting and other untoward events.

The RPF, in close collaboration with railway authorities, is actively enhancing security and surveillance across the entire NFR network.

“The security measures include coordinated joint patrolling with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and local law enforcement agencies to ensure a secure environment at railway stations and along track routes,” the CPRO said.

As part of its intensified security efforts, NFR has successfully conducted coordinated mock drills at important railway stations in collaboration with district administrations.

He said that these drills, which included air siren alerts and blackout protocols, were aimed at testing and enhancing emergency response preparedness.

In line with its commitment to passenger safety, NFR has reinforced women’s security by deploying strengthened Anti-Crime Patrol (ACP) units and dedicated women’s security teams.

Anti-Trafficking Operations have also been intensified to curb illegal activities and safeguard the dignity and security of all travellers, Sharma said.

On Thursday (May 8), while carrying out routine inspection on Tripura Sundari Express train, RPF of NFR displayed exceptional vigilance.

The CPRO said that during an inspection of an empty general coach, they found two unclaimed bags on the upper berth. Upon investigation the bags contained eight pistols and 16 empty magazines.

The RPF team immediately secured the firearms and transferred them to the RPF Post at Agartala for further legal action. Subsequently, the Director General of Tripura police (Intelligence) Anurag visited Agartala railway station to review the incident and the successful seizure.

At the time of the inspection, the DGP Intelligence personally appreciated RPF jawans Anjan Pal and Ashim Aich for their quick and effective action in ensuring railway security.

NFR remains fully dedicated to enhancing the safety and security of passengers and railway assets. Continuous improvements are being made to strengthen security measures in response to evolving challenges, the NFR CPRO said.

He said that the RPF with unwavering diligence and a deep commitment to public safety, consistently takes proactive steps to ensure a secure and reliable railway environment for all travellers.

