Rahul's disqualification: Congress to go ahead with Satyagraha at Rajghat

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, K.C. Venugopal have arrived at Rajghat, indicating that they will go ahead with the Satyagraha despite police denying permission.

Scores of workers and leaders have already reached the venue.

Party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal tweeted, "After silencing our voice in Parliament, the government has refused to let us hold a peaceful Satyagraha at Bapu's Samadhi as well. It has become a habit for the Modi government to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on."

The Daryaganj SHO said that section 144 is imposed in the area.

The Congress is planning a nationwide agitation from Monday, a day after Satyagraha.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that democracy is under attack and that he is "not scared to ask questions about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group".

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

"My voice is being suppressed," Rahul Gandhi said and claimed that he spoke to the Speaker against the false accusations made by four ministers but was not allowed to speak.

He also alleged that the "relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani is not new".

"I will not stop asking questions about whose money is the Rs 20,000 crore that has come out from shell companies," he added.

The senior Congress leader further said that he is here to defend the voice of the nation, adding: "I am not scared of prison sentence, disqualification and others, I am not that type of person and they do not understand me. I am not going to back down and will be on the principle."

Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified as member of Lok Sabha, a day after his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.

