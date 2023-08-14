Rahul urges women to join Indira Fellowship for equal space in politics

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Emphasising on women empowerment, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged women to join the Indira Fellowship to occupy equal space in politics and shape the country’s destiny.

In a tweet, the senior Congress leader said: “India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women and transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India’s destiny -- Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq."

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative of the Indian Youth Congress.

As per the official website, Indira Fellowship is India’s first political fellowship for women.

In a tweet, IYC president Srinivas BV said: “Get ready to break the chains of patriarchy and oppression. And lead your way towards empowerment. Register for Indira Fellowship now."

