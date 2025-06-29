Rahul Gandhi condoles Puri deaths, seeks probe into stampede

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the deaths in the Puri stampede, describing the incident a ‘serious warning’ on the lapses in security and crowd management during the Rath Yatra.

He also demanded punishment for the guilty.

“The stampede incident during the Rath Yatra in Puri is extremely tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured devotees,” wrote Gandhi on X.

“I appeal to the Odisha government to expedite relief efforts and urge Congress workers to provide every possible assistance in this regard,” he said.

Pointing an accusing finger at the BJP government in Odisha, he said, “This tragedy is a serious warning – for such large events, security arrangements and crowd management preparations must be taken seriously and thoroughly reviewed. Protecting lives is paramount, and no lapses in this responsibility are acceptable.”

At least three devotees were killed while six others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, till reports last came in. The stampede occurred between 4 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. on Sunday, according to Odisha officials.

Following the stampede, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended an apology to the devotees of Lord Jagannath on Sunday and ordered an immediate investigation into the security lapses.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined Gandhi in sympathising with the victims’ kin and demanded a probe into ‘negligence and mismanagement’ behind the incident.

Kharge wrote on X, “The State Government and authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the grave lapses that caused this incident. Ensuring public safety and effective crowd management is paramount, especially during pre-planned festivities. Those responsible for this tragedy must be held accountable under the law.”

The Congress President said, “I am deeply pained by the stampede during the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Rath Yatra, which claimed three lives and injured at least 50 people. This tragedy follows reports of 500 devotees being injured on Friday during the yatra.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured devotees. The negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy are inexcusable,” he said.

The Congress stands in solidarity with the devotees and commits to supporting all efforts to provide relief, medical assistance, and aid to the affected families, he said.

