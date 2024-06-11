Raftaar’s 'Morni' with Sukh-E, Soundous Moufakir is an infectious party number

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Rapper Raftaar has collaborated with Jaani, Sukh-E, Avvy Sra, and Bhumika Sharma for the track 'Morni'.

The song was released on Tuesday and features Moroccan model-turned-actor Soundous Moufakir.

'Morni' is an energetic party anthem infused with the pop vibe of the 1990s. This track marks Raftaar and Sukh-E's first collaboration after nine years.

Sharing his excitement for the track, Raftaar said: "It’s a fun number; we had a great time shooting it. The entire team is amazing. I love how it has come out."

Sukh-E also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "When so many talented people come together, you get a sure-shot hit. And the credibility Raftaar brings with his name is unmatched, so being a part of 'Morni' was an absolute privilege."

For Soundous Moufakir, joining this project was an easy decision. She shared that she thoroughly loved working on the track, which she described as a "happening party number."

The music video for the track is directed by Crevixa, and the famous choreographer duo Piyush and Shazia designed the dance steps for the song.

'Morni' is now available on Raftaar’s YouTube channel and all audio streaming platforms.

