Radhikka Madan fondly remembers late Irrfan Khan as 'Angrezi Medium' turns 5

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) As "Angrezi Medium" celebrated its fifth anniversary of release on March 13, actress Radhikka Madan remembered the late co-star Irrfan Khan with a special social media post.

She took to her IG and shared a few BTS stills from the sets of "Angrezi Medium", along with a heartwarming note.

Radhikka wrote on the photo-sharing app, "The "Tarika" in me is still alive! This little girl with big dreams in her eyes, the drive to conquer the world and take on anything that life offers her! An outsider is always looking for that one opportunity and THIS was my opportunity. I can never thank @homster and @maddockfilms enough for this. #5yearsOfAngreziMedium. Always remembering you fondly @irrfan sir."

"Ps- The last picture was clicked in the morning today. Yes, I still have Tarika's glasses", she added.

Her post included some rare behind-the-scene photographs from the movie. She further dropped a pic of a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan, praising her performance in the movie.

The note read, "This is Amitabh Bachchan, and I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in Angrezi Medium. I saw the film yesterday, and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity & all success to you."

"Angrezi Medium" tells the story of a father who goes above and beyond to fulfill the dreams of her daughter.

The comedy-drama has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the Maddock Films banner.

A standalone sequel to the 2017 drama "Hindi Medium", the film stars Irrfan, Radhika, Deepak Dobriyal, and Kareena Kapoor in crucial roles.

"Angrezi Medium" turned out to be Irrfan's last film to be released before his death on 29 April, 2020. He passed away due to neuroendocrine cancer at the age of 53.

The film was released in cinema halls in India on March 13, 2020.

