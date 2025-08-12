Radhika Pandit says 'Love me like you do' on her 9th engagement anniversary with Yash

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Yash and Radhika Pandit, one of the most adored couples in Sandalwood, have completed 9 years of being in love.

It has been almost a decade since Yash and Radhika got engaged on August 12, 2016, in Goa.

Celebrating her engagement anniversary with the 'KGF' star, Radhika wrote on her Instagram: "In the end.. love isn’t something you hold, it’s what holds you! ‎Love me like you do…9yrs...forever to go!"

Her post also included a beautiful collage of some lovely photos from their engagement ceremony.

Talking about Yash and Radhika's love saga, the lovebirds first met on the sets of the 2004 Kannada Television show "Nandagokul". While the actress made an attempt to talk to her co-star during the shoot, she found him to be full of attitude.

However, the two eventually ended up becoming friends and shared screen space in several more projects, such as "Moggina Manasu", "Mr and Mrs Ramachari", and "Santhu Straight Forward".

Their friendship soon transformed into love, and the couple started dating. Yash and Radhika finally tied the knot on 9th December 2016 in Bangalore.

They are now proud parents of two kids - their daughter Ayra, and their son Yatharv.

On the professional front, Yash will be seen leading the much-anticipated drama, "Toxic", where he will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.

Set against the backdrop of Goa, the movie revolves around the dark world of a drug cartel, exploring themes of power, love, and betrayal.

The Geetu Mohandas' directorial is being marketed as "A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups".

Over and above this, Yash has also been roped to play Lankesh Raavan in Nitish Tiwari's "Ramayana". The epic sage will also feature Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lord Laxman.

