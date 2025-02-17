Raaj Aiyyappa, Delna Davis-starrer ‘Love Ink’ in final phase of shooting

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS)The shooting of director Megaraj Doss’s upcoming film, ‘Love Ink’, featuring actors Raaj Aiyyappa and Delna Davis in the lead, has now entered its final phase.

Sources close to the unit claim that the unit has completed shooting major portions of the film in a short span of time and that the final schedule of the film has begun.

The film, which is being produced by A Mahendran of MR Pictures, will feature among others, a list of comedians including Yogi Babu, Suniel Reddy, Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru fame Ramar and director-actor Ravi Mariah.

Giving out information about the film, director Megaraj Doss says, “We are delighted that we have stuck to our shooting plans and that we have successfully reached the final phase of filming now. The final schedule has started in the exotic locales of Cheyyar and its surrounding villages in Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu.”

Stating that Sunil Reddy of ‘Doctor’, ‘Jailer’ and Beast fame was playing the antagonist in the film, the director said that KPY Ramar and Ravi Mariah too would be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

Yogi Babu will play a prominent role in this film as a doctor, and his hilarious episodes will leave audiences in total laughter riot, the director added.

Raaj Aiyyappa, who won appreciation for his performances in Ajith Kumar’s Valimai and the web series ‘Uppu Puli Kaaram’, is playing the lead in the film along with Delna Davis.

The film, is a feel-good romedy that is aimed at making audiences laugh.

The others in the star-cast include Pattimandram Raja, Maran, Subhashini Kannan, KPY Vinoth, DSG, Maurish Dass and Vinodh Munna.

Cinematography for the film is by Arjun and art direction is by V Ramu Thangaraj. Krishnan Sudharshan is the editor of the film.

