Raahul Jatin drops his AI-created love anthem 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Singer Raahul Jatin treated the fans with his brand-new single, "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha".

Talking about the track, Raahul revealed that this upbeat Hindi pop number is all about the happiness that true love brings into one’s life.

The song carries a nostalgic touch, as its title is inspired by the 1998 Bollywood classic "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

The film’s music was composed by the legendary duo Jatin-Lalit, with Raahul’s father, Jatin Pandit, being one-half of the iconic pair.

What makes this song even more exciting is its AI-powered music video, created by Raahul himself. The video shares a super cute love story of a couple who later have children and live a blissful life together.

Speaking about "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", Raahul shared, “This one is really special to me. It’s about love, destiny, and how some feelings are just meant to be expressed. That’s why I end the song with ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha… Izhaar To Hona Hi Tha.’ It felt right—it’s my way of honoring the timeless melodies my father has given to the world.”

He added, “I love experimenting with music and visuals. AI helped me create something truly unique for this video, and I can’t wait for people to see it!”

The first-look poster of the song featured a heart and a guitar amidst the cloud. Dropping the first look on social media, Raahul penned on his Insta, "Hey guys, I’m super excited to share with you the first look of my next single 'Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha'...this song is about the happiness that true love brings in one’s life. This is the first Music video that I have directed. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you All on 18 March."

Raahul is known for hits like "Aankhon Ke Ishaare", "Humnasheen", and "Mausam Baarish Ka".

