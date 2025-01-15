A. R. Rahman to pay ode to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan in third edition of ‘Haazri’

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman is set to pay an ode to Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan on the upcoming edition of the musical event, ‘Haazri’. The event will be held on January 17, 2025, at a cultural centre in Bandra Kurla Complex.

The event will witness a confluence of devotion, music, and legacy, bringing together luminaries to celebrate the timeless spirit of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan on his fourth death anniversary. A.R. Rahman’s live performance includes soulful Sufi melodies, paying homage to his beloved Guru.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, was a towering figure in Indian classical music and a torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, was a guiding light for many of India’s greatest singers, including Asha Bhosle, A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Shaan, and Shilpa Rao, among others.

Talking about his Guru, A.R. Rahman shared, “He was very encouraging, and since I come from South India with more of a Carnatic background, I was always eager to learn Hindustani music. When I met him, I was really touched and humbled by his gesture of inviting me to come and take lessons. We became family. His sons Murtuza, Qadir, Rabbani, and Hasan have been singing with me since Piya Haji Ali, and now his grandson Faiz also sings with us. It’s a beautiful connection with the whole family”.

He also spoke about some of the offerings from the show, as he said, “I will be singing some of my spiritual songs like ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja’, ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Maula’, and ‘Izzu Mantasha’. And then Khan Sahab’s family, his sons and grandson will join me for some of Khan Sahab’s compositions, and some that they have sung with me”.

The event will also mark the conferral of the 3rd Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award upon the legendary actress Hema Malini for her outstanding contributions to Indian art and culture.

Playback singer Hariharan will also enthral the audience with a special performance.

‘Haazri’ is organised by NR Talent and Event Management.

