Punjab: Police officer gets Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh award

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) Gurjot Singh Kaler, working as a senior police officer in Punjab as AIG (Excise and Taxation), was awarded with the Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh State Youth Award at the Hussainiwala Border in Ferozepur district on the anniversary of Bhagat Singh that falls on Thursday.

He has been honoured for his commitment to serve the nation and perform exemplary duties towards society.

To inspire the youth during the coronavirus pandemic, he had performed a daredevil skydive from 15,000 feet in the air at Nottingham, UK, as a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices of corona warriors like doctors, nurses, police personnel, journalists and other frontline workers who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

He had also started free corona vaccination cabs in the district SAS Nagar for senior citizens which was highly appreciated across entire Punjab.

The free cab service started by him used to pick up senior citizens from their homes and upon successful vaccination, the cabs used to drop them back at their residences.

In some cases, where the old-age persons were not physically fit to travel to hospital, he used to request doctors and nurses to travel to the senior citizens homes.

In August 2022, he also hoisted the national flag along with the image of Bhagat Singh on the top of the world's highest free standing mountain and African continent's highest peak of Mount Kilimanjaro at the height of 5,895 meters above sea level.

Through his spirited actions, he has constantly endeavoured to motivate the masses and especially the younger generation to shun away from the path of drugs and indulge in sports and physical activities.

Apart from this, he has acted and given his voice to various social poems and songs aimed at spreading positivity and optimism in society by tackling social ills.

The Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Raj Yuva Puraskar is a prestigious award of the government of Punjab.

